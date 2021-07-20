KINGSPORT — An elderly woman was hospitalized in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision on John B. Dennis Highway Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, crash reconstructionists responded to the incident at about 2:20 p.m.
Their investigation revealed the following:
A maroon 2001 Honda Accord four-door sedan, driven and solely occupied by a 17-year-old-male (not identified due to his age), was northbound in the 2900 block of North John B. Dennis Highway. Meanwhile, a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze four-door sedan, driven and solely occupied by Shirley M. Kilgore, 84, Kingsport, was southbound on the same section of roadway.
Kilgore attempted to make a left turn toward a private property and pulled into the path of the Honda, resulting in an angular collision. The driver of the Honda was properly restrained and sustained only suspected minor injuries. However, Kilgore was not wearing her seatbelt and was seriously injured. She was transported via ambulance to a medical facility for treatment, where she was hospitalized in critical condition late Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit. As such, no further details were available for release late Tuesday, the release stated.