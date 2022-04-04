KINGSPORT -- A Job Fair Preparation Workshop will be held over today and Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the V.O. Dobbins Complex, Douglass Room, 301 Louis Street
During these fast-paced 90-minute sessions, attendees will gain skills to prepare for the upcoming April 14 Kingsport Chamber Job Fair.
Highly qualified, experienced professionals will share proven tips and strategies on how to get the most out of a job fair. Career counselors will review and provide input on improving and updating resumes.
Day 1 session topics will include what to expect at the job fair, polishing up or developing a solid resume, crafting a 60-second introduction or elevator speech, and dressing for success.
Bring a resume or list of work experiences, including dates of employment and a description of job duties or works skills.
During the second session, participants will receive guidance on planning for the job fair, questions to ask a potential employer, and how to follow up with an employer.
The workshops are coordinated by The South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc. in partnership with American Job Center, Eastman, Eastman Connect, Kingsport Chamber, Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Northeast State Community College – RCAM.
Light refreshments will be served.
Participants will receive a professional resume, business cards, and a padfolio.