BIG STONE GAP — Southwest Virginia job seekers and employers can meet on Friday at Mountain Empire Community College for the Virginia Employment Commission Norton office’s job fair.
Norton-based Solar Biotech, Inc. will be one of the firms accepting applications and screening candidates at the fair in MECC’s Goodloe Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Company spokesperson Lisa Wade said representatives will be available to talk with high school graduates interested in internships with the biotechnology and chemistry firm.
Wade pointed to the experience of intern Jake Carr, a Central High School graduate who just completed a five-month internship as an equipment and process technician before heading to Virginia Tech.
“This is real science,” Carr said of his experience at Solar Biotech, where he first learned to maintain and clean lab equipment before operating reactors and refining equipment for the company’s food, cosmetics and bioremediation product lines.
Carr said the internship helped him learn about the importance of lab and industrial sterile environments as well as precision maintenance of lab and manufacturing processes.He added that he is considering studying chemical engineering after his Solar Biotech experience.
Edris Taher, vice president of plant operations, said he looks forward to bringing more interns on board at the company.
“In a couple of months after Jake started here, he was running the reactors,” Taher said. “We knew when we gave him a task that he would do it reliably and ask critical questions to learn more about what he was doing.
“Interns can learn about the professional fields here,” Taher said. “They can get a better idea of what they might be interested in for a career path, and the process can be beneficial for interns or persons looking for a more permanent career path.”