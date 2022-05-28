GATE CITY — Saturday's inaugural Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in scores of Jeeps for the event that included contests and activities for all ages.
The jamboree was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a nonprofit and part of Virginia Main Street, which works to preserve and revitalize historic downtown areas in small towns.
The city shut down a large portion of Jackson Street for the event.
Leslie Crawford, the director of Gate City Frontier, said the group decided to host events like the jamboree to encourage people to support local businesses.
“Well, we were hoping that events like this would help people want to stay in and support more local,” Crawford said. “That’s what we’re all about. Gate City Frontier is all about getting foot traffic on the streets to keep our businesses viable and to also bring in more businesses. So we’re trying to just make things available here for our town.”
Crawford said that all proceeds from the event will go directly to support the organization’s projects, such as the next step in revitalizing the Gate City Theater.
Pam Cox, Scott County Tourism director, said the jamboree was a great way to bring people to the county.
The event also attracted a multitude of Jeep lovers, with a total of 85 of the vehicles registering to compete and at least 69 visiting the jamboree.
Mark Walters, a 14-year Jeep owner from Lebanon, said he loves the lifestyle.
“It’s freedom,” Walters said. “I can go anywhere I want whenever I want.”
Gate City's Patrick Watson said he came to the event because he likes “showing off.”
Vernon Patrick, from Kingsport, brought his 1992 Jeep.
“I’ve always liked this old square Cherokee [design],” Patrick said. “They are better, and they last longer; don’t tear up as much.”
In addition to the Jeeps, the event also featured a patriotic pet contest, a Jeep story for kids and an RC car race.
A total of six dogs were registered for the contest, including Migi, an English bulldog; Lucy, a Shih Tzu; and Chewy, a Newfypoo. All proceeds will go to the Scott County Humane Society.
The first place winner was Dusty, a Boston terrier, who was dressed in a patriotic suit. Second place went to Rocky, a Pomsky, who was adorned with a patriotic bandana, hat and white sunglasses.
Dusty’s owner, Billy Best, said he teared up when Dusty won.
“I usually come to these events alone, but my wife and kids decided to come this time, so we brought the dog too,” Best said. “I looked up what they had going on, so we entered Dusty in the contest and got him a costume.”
Amanda and Devin DeWitte brought their family of five. Devin said that they have always loved Jeeps.
Amanda said it is important to support the city by participating in small-town events like the jamboree.
At the conclusion of the event, Gate City Frontier gave away $1,500 worth of raffle prizes, including two $500 gift certificates to Auto World and Discount Tire, as well as over $200 in tools.
Throughout the event, visitors were able to vote on the awards that were given at the conclusion of the jamboree. Gate City Frontier presented people’s choice awards for muddiest, cleanest, loudest sound system and most patriotic.
The winner of the muddiest Jeep category was Marcus Gamps, and second was Austin Hensley. For the cleanest jeep, first place went to Terry Begley and second place to Johnny Brewster. Danny Odle claimed the top honor for loudest sound system, while Mark Walters took second. In the most patriotic category, first place went to Danny Bryan and second to Lexi McCalister.
Awards were also given to the oldest Jeep and the Jeep that had traveled the most miles to get there. The oldest vehicle was a 1949 model that belonged to Earl Lawson, and the second oldest was a 1976 model belonging to Paul Hall.
Patrick Schultz from Spartanburg, South Carolina, won the award for most miles traveled, and Sandra Crowder from Friendsville, Tennessee, took second place.
The Jeeps also participated in a scenic tour through Scott County after the event ended.