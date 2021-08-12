KINGSPORT — When Jay Joseph decided to open a restaurant in his hometown, he thought it’d be a casual venture — a few tables and a place for old friends to meet up.
Little did he know he’d soon have folks peeking through windows and walking through the door weeks before his Southern eatery opened.
“I wanted to have a little place — five, six, or seven tables — do some breakfast and maybe brunch, and have some of my buddies come by,” Joseph said. “Believe me, I was not looking for a place this big. That was not my plan. It’s a bigger operation than I thought.”
Jay’s is located at 115 Broad St. and is now open and ready for the influx of business Joseph said he’s already seen in the restaurant’s weeklong tenure. The restaurant offers breakfast and brunch, including Southern staples like gravy and biscuits and chicken and waffles. But Jay’s menu also includes a Cajun kick, like the Downtowner, which is a scramble with kielbasa, potatoes, eggs, peppers, onions, cheese and — of course — Cajun spices.
“I like to (add some spice) since I have a little Cajun in me,” Joseph said. “I’m gonna have some scrambles and some mixed dishes that are going to be kicked up a notch. It’s going to be more spiced up. I like garlic, onions, peppers, paprika. It’s not going to be a bland menu.”
Joseph spent a few of his high school years in Louisiana, where he played baseball before attending Dobyns-Bennett and playing for the Indians. He’s lived in Atlanta, New Orleans, Baton Rouge and eventually Knoxville, which was his latest spot before opening Jay’s. But if you ask him where home is, he doesn’t hesitate.
“I was born and raised in Kingsport,” Joseph said. “A lot of people I knew from school evidently were still here. I just want to hang out and see some old friends again. That’s basically why I came back. I just had a lot of laughs. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I need to end my career, just hanging out with old buddies.’ ”
Jay’s is adorned with pieces of Kingsport’s — and Joseph’s — past. Framed photos of Rotherwood Mansion, the Homestead Hotel, and the old Kingsport Inn hang near the front of the restaurant. An old poster from when Joseph ran for city council in the ’80s rests on a shelf nearby. But what means the most to the business owner and operator are his pieces of family history.
A photo of Joseph’s late brother in D-B football gear, when the Indians won back-to-back state championships, also resides on the shelf. Across the room, a photo of his father, JK Joseph, with the Budweiser Clydesdale horses is framed along with another photo of his dad, who coached an all-Black baseball team in the ‘50s.
“This is my prized piece,” Joseph said looking at the newspaper clipping including a picture of his father with the team. “They ended up losing one game that year.”
That family history also lends itself to Jay’s love for food and owning a business.
“I was bussing tables at my aunt’s restaurant when I was 10 years old for free lunch,” Jay said.
Joseph’s family owned many businesses throughout Kingsport such as the Liberty Cafe and the Mayflower. His aunts, uncles, and parents also mixed some of their heritage with their restaurants. Joseph’s mother was Armenian and was born in Turkey. She often made Armenian food with Joseph at her heels learning all he could.
“That’s where I learned to cook,” Joseph said. “I was the one who stayed in the kitchen. I knew where my bread was buttered. If you’re in the kitchen, you get to sample foods, you get to lick the bowls.
“She was a great cook. She was the driving force behind the two restaurants, the Liberty Cafe and the Mayflower.”
Now, Joseph, with help from his daughter, Annie, is continuing that family legacy of running a restaurant.
Looking ahead, Joseph plans to add more lunch items like burgers and sandwiches — and maybe even drinks like mimosas, Bloody Marys and the Louisiana favorite, hurricanes.
“We’re going to have a little New Orleans flair, even though we’re in Kingsport,” Joseph said. “I want people to come by and have some fun.”
What might be most important to Jay, however, is offering an atmosphere where people are comfortable and can meet up with old friends, as he plans to do with his old classmates as much as possible.
“I’m not looking for a place to get people in and out,” Joseph said, “I like for people to hang out. We are not going to have TVs. I don’t even want people on their cell phones. I know they’re gonna be, but I would rather be in a place where people mingle. I want it to be a casual place, not a get-your-food-and-go place. That’s not my style.”
When Joseph looks ahead, though, he can’t help but think back to the Kingsport he knew growing up. His family immigrated here from Lebanon, which his family always said resembled the mountainous terrain of East Tennessee. He’s hoping to see Kingsport become more of a “destination place” as he said it was back then.
“A lot of people helped Kingsport get populated by bringing in shops, a laundry, a tailor, three or four restaurants. They played a pretty big role in getting Kingsport established as a destination place where people will come.
“It was a really fun time,” Joseph said, thinking back to the days when he and his friends could cruise the same street where his restaurant now sits. “I’d like to see it popping again.”
Jay’s is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/JaysKpt/.