KINGSPORT — Grammy award-winning gospel singer Jason Crabb will once again perform at Robinson Middle School for the 12th annual concert in honor of local veterans.
The Kingsport show is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. and will feature Crabb, who has won 22 Dove Awards and two Grammys.
Local ministry group Lighthouse Productions puts on the show each year. Gene Young with Lighthouse Productions said the event comes just after Veterans Day and offers appreciation for those who have served our country. Proceeds from the event will also go toward the Wounded Warrior Project, which serves veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.
“We pay tribute to veterans,” Young said. “They’ll call me and I get a lot of them in for free. Veterans Day is right before (the event). It’s a time to say thank you to the veterans. You can never thank veterans enough. Without their sacrifices, we wouldn’t be doing this.”
Young has worked with numerous gospel groups, bringing artists such as Karen Peck and New River, The Guardians, Triumphant, Michael Combs and The Crabb Family. But no matter who takes center stage, Young said the mission remains the same — to bring more people to Jesus.
“The most important part to me is to see people saved,” Young said “That’s the crux of it all. We never have a concert without having an invitation. We have seen a lot of people saved. That’s what we like to see. Our dedication is to support the veterans and get the name of Jesus out there to people.”
Lighthouse Productions has teamed up with Rainbow Motors who once again serves as a corporate sponsor for the event. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The flier for the event said temperature checks will take place at the door. Masks are optional.
General admission tickets purchased in advance are $20, and reserved artist circle tickets are $22. Concertgoers who purchase 20 tickets will receive two tickets free. On the day of the concert, all tickets will be $25.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at D&D Printing LLC, Music Doctors, Music Masters, Bowers Florist & Gifts, Gospel Bookstore and Rainbow Motors.