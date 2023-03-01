Airwar against wildlife rabies begins in NET

Thanks to the effectiveness of bait vaccines, ‘the LENOWISCO Health District is no longer in what was considered the raccoon rabies zone,’ says Brad Stallard, environmental health manager of the LENOWISCO Health District.

WISE — Rabies is always a health concern as wild animals become more active in warmer weather.

Brad Stallard, environmental health manager for the LENOWISCO Health District, said Tuesday that much of far Southwest Virginia has seen less of a rabies problem than in other parts of the state, however.

