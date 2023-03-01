WISE — Rabies is always a health concern as wild animals become more active in warmer weather.
Brad Stallard, environmental health manager for the LENOWISCO Health District, said Tuesday that much of far Southwest Virginia has seen less of a rabies problem than in other parts of the state, however.
State health department officials in Carroll County reported two cases of rabies in skunks in recent days, and Stallard said all residents should vaccinate their pets and take care when approaching any wild animal.
“Most cat and dog owners do vaccinate their pets against rabies,” said Stallard, “and federal wildlife program rabies vaccine bait packet drops over the last several years have been successful in tackling rabies in that population.
“The bait vaccines have helped push raccoon rabies east,” Stallard added, “and the LENOWISCO Health District is no longer in what was considered the raccoon rabies zone. The goal of the raccoon rabies vaccination programs has been basically to push it into the sea.”
About three decades ago, Stallard said, most reported rabies cases had usually been found among bats, feral or stray cats, skunks and some raccoons, Stallard said. Raccoon cases sometimes seemed to come from hunters trapping and bringing raccoons from other states for training hunting dogs, he added.
“If a hunter wanted to do that, it seems there’s enough raccoons right here in Southwest Virginia,” Stallard added.
Stallard said the Carroll County cases show why people should be careful as spring approaches.
“Now is skunk mating season, so they are out and about,” said Stallard. “Running into a skunk smell is bad enough.”
According to the rabies epidemiology page on the Virginia Department of Health website, only two confirmed animal rabies cases have been reported in the LENOWISCO Health District since 2012: a skunk in 2020 and a bat in 2018, both found in Scott County.
No human rabies cases were reported in the district in that same period.
Four human rabies cases have been reported in other parts of Virginia since 1998. A state prison inmate died of what was likely exposure to rabies from a bat, but health investigators don’t know how that exposure occurred.
In 2003, Virginia health officials reported what was the first confirmed death of a human from raccoon rabies in the U.S.
Two more cases — in 2017 and 2010 — proved fatal for two people who had traveled to India and were exposed to rabies in dogs.
The Virginia Department of Health has several recommendations to avoid rabies exposure:
• Do not feed stray animals. Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes and skunks. Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.
• Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and their shots are up to date. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies.
• Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.
• Do not handle sick, injured or dead animals.
• Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches. Ensure trash cans have tight fitting lids.
• If you observe any stray animals in the area, contact your local animal control department. Do not try to trap or handle stray and wild animals.
• If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, do not panic. Wash the wound or wounds thoroughly with warm, soapy water and contact animal control, your doctor or your local health department.
For more information:
Local health department offices:
- Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
- Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.