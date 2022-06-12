NORTON — About 200 people gathered Saturday on the site where the city’s Little League played its first games more than seven decades ago to dedicate a marker to the league’s first year.
That year was a busy one for the four coaches, 43 documented players and league founder Dr. Charles Litton, as the marker testifies to the league’s most notable firsts: the first desegregated Little League in Virginia and the first integrated Little League All-Star team in the nation.
The crowd heard from 1951 league players Robert Raines and Dr. William Kanto as they recounted how Litton, a Norton optometrist, decided to start a town Little League program open to Blacks and whites.
Raines said having the ceremony as part of the city’s Best Friend Festival was fitting because “unlikely friendships” came from the league’s first year.
Work on the marker, which details the contributions of Litton and coaches Jack Hatcher, Reid Simmons, Ralph Bradley and Eugene Mullins, followed a reunion of 1951 All-Star and league players four years ago. Team members approached City Council about a year ago and got the panel’s support to design a marker and construct a landscaped site near the original league field and recreation complex on Park Avenue.
While the field and complex were demolished 50 years ago to make room for retail and restaurant development, Raines said the marker site will allow people to learn about the 1951 team’s importance beyond baseball.
Kanto pointed to milestones in American race relations that came between the end of WW II and 1951 — the integration of the U.S. armed forces, Jackie Robinson’s signing to a major league baseball team — and two events that showed more had to be done: the Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling for school integration and Virginia’s “Massive Resistance” era to avoid integration.
“In this environment, Dr. Litton and the coaches decided we were going to have a Little League and everybody could play,” said Kanto. “They recognized the importance of boys being on a team and playing together.”
Kanto, a player on the 1951 All-Star team, pointed to Litton’s second stand: forcing the Charlottesville team to acknowledge that Norton earned the right to play for the Virginia Little League state championships.
Tara Blair White, the daughter of Johnny Blair, one of the first four black Little League players in 1951 and one of two blacks on that year’s All-Star team, said her father maintained his pride for what he was able to do 70 years ago.
“All my dad knew … was he was playing baseball and playing with his friends,” said White, adding that he took pride in helping coach her son Roman when he played Little League and made his league’s All-Star team.
“This can’t be forgotten,” White said. “It’s just too important to be forgotten.”
As two city Little League players unveiled the marker, they showed how integration and opportunity have continued across seven decades. One of the players was a white male and the other a black female.
Litton’s daughter Nancy was among the descendants of the league’s founders at Saturday’s ceremony.
“Daddy really wanted good things for Norton,” Litton said. “We were really raised in an expectation to be respectful, be participatory within our town because that’s what hometowns were. Our folks need to be a part, needed to participate, needed to support each other.”
“Daddy was not one to put himself up for accolades,” Litton added. “If he were here, he would be talking about the coaches.”