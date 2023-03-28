Volunteers with the Lonesome Pine and Cumberland Mountain chapters of Mutual Aid served 65 meals and distributed household supplies in Pound on Sunday. Organizers hope to make the event a regular monthly feature for the community.
POUND — Pound Town Council members Kristen Foley, Leabern Kennedy, Doris Mullins and a few friends spent their Sunday rustling up a spaghetti dinner.
That dinner, and the associated giveaway of household supplies, is what Foley hopes will become the latest extension of Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid’s three-year series of monthly community gatherings.
Foley said she decided to organize a Mutual Aid event in Pound after having joined Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, which helped start the events in Big Stone Gap in 2021. Sunday’s event brought together volunteers from LPMA and neighboring Cumberland Mountain Mutual Aid, which serves nearby Dickenson County.
“We planned for 50 people to come today,” Foley said, just before she got the day’s total — 65 meals served.
Foley said volunteers from a particular town and community who want to set up a Mutual Aid event typically will do the fundraising and work with Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards to organize it.
SAMS Secretary Gabby Gillespie said Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid began in September 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when SAMS organizers began asking area residents about community needs.
“When the pandemic hit, people said they really needed food and hygiene items,” said Gillespie.
Volunteer Alex Benoit said the first Mutual Aid event, in Big Stone Gap, got off to a slow start but expanded.
“We could barely give away 20 meals that first time,” said Benoit. “Now we serve about 150 meals each month. We learn every single time we hold an event.”
“We’re hoping to be able to start doing a Pound Mutual Aid event on the fourth Sunday of each month, once we get our funding secured,” said Foley.
Big Stone Gap Mutual Aid events are held on the fourth Sunday of each month.
As people came to Pound Town Hall on Sunday, a team of servers put together meals of spaghetti with vegetarian or meat sauce, salad and garlic bread. Another team offered bags of cleaning and hygiene products. Folks could eat at the town hall park or take food home.
“It’s for everyone,” Foley said of Mutual Aid. “The one thing we hold to in Mutual Aid is that you don’t have to prove your need. There’s no sign-up, no identification required. It’s for everyone.”
Gillespie said the Mutual Aid events also give folks a chance to gather at a central point in their community.
“We served the community in a beautiful way today,” Gillespie said. “People were outside eating, and kids were playing in the park. One aspect I love is when people come to get meals and they get to know each other, too.”
While LPMA got its start in Big Stone Gap, Gillespie said students at UVA Wise recently organized a Mutual Aid event in Wise, and volunteers in Norton are trying to organize a monthly Mutual Aid event there.
She said SAMS is also looking to partner with localities to expand the number of local Mutual Aid efforts.
“A lot of people come to Mutual Aid just to have a place to be,” Gillespie added.