Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid in Pound, 03-26-2023

Volunteers with the Lonesome Pine and Cumberland Mountain chapters of Mutual Aid served 65 meals and distributed household supplies in Pound on Sunday. Organizers hope to make the event a regular monthly feature for the community.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

POUND — Pound Town Council members Kristen Foley, Leabern Kennedy, Doris Mullins and a few friends spent their Sunday rustling up a spaghetti dinner.

That dinner, and the associated giveaway of household supplies, is what Foley hopes will become the latest extension of Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid’s three-year series of monthly community gatherings.

