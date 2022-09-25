WISE — Beat the Nov. 8 rush at the polls and vote early.

Early voting has started across Virginia for the 2022 congressional, General Assembly and local elections, according to Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins and Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton, and voters have two immediate options to cast their ballots before Election Day.

For statewide election, voting and registration information, go to www.elections.virginia.gov