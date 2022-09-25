WISE — Beat the Nov. 8 rush at the polls and vote early.
Early voting has started across Virginia for the 2022 congressional, General Assembly and local elections, according to Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins and Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton, and voters have two immediate options to cast their ballots before Election Day.
Before voting, anyone who has not registered to vote in Virginia has until Monday, Oct. 17 to register. Robbins said. According to the state Department of Elections website, eligibility requirements include:
• Being a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes)
• Being a U. S. citizen
• Being 18 years old, or 17 years old and reaching 18 years of age at the next general election
• Not being registered and plan to vote in another state
• Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law
• If convicted of a felony, having your right to vote restored
Robbins said Virginia residents can register in person at the local general registrar’s office. Voter registration forms are also available at: Department of Motor Vehicles offices; state or local government offices when applying for benefits, Medicaid or rehabilitation services; government offices engaged in providing disability services; military recruitment stations; public libraries and voter registration drives.
Once registered, eligible registered voters can choose two early voting options
• Visit your local registrar’s office during business hours Monday-Friday and cast their early ballots in person. Proper identification will be required
All general registrars in Virginia will hold Saturday early voting at their offices on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Contact your local registrar to check on hours for those Saturdays.
For voters who prefer traditional Election Day in-person voting, polls open statewide at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and close at 7 p.m. Any voter still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote as long as they do not get out of line at that time or after.