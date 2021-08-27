KINGSPORT — Bojangles business leaders believe it’s time their employees enjoyed a break.
Kingsport’s Bojangles locations will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13. The chain said in a press release the chicken eatery’s locations — in Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee, and throughout the Southeast — will close to give “crew members and managers a well-deserved break.”
“We appreciate everything our dedicated team has done for Bojangles this past year,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in the release. “From navigating a global pandemic to adjusting to new safety measures to picking up shifts for those unable to come in for work, we’ve asked, and they’ve delivered. But this hasn’t been easy, and we know many people are physically and emotionally drained, so we hope these extra two days off will provide rest and refreshment.”
Bojangles’ Bristol and Kingsport locations will be closed on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13, as will the Abingdon location.
Bojangles opted to close its stores on those dates, the release said, in response to the industry-wide labor shortage and other stresses put on its employees who’ve worked through the pandemic. The release also said the company will soon roll out additional benefits to “further support the health and well-being of all its employees.”
“We apologize for any inconvenience this creates for our customers,” Armario said, “But we hope they’ll stop by Tuesday through Sunday and all other Mondays to be greeted with the same Southern hospitality and smiles we’re known for — perhaps even bigger after a day off.”
