WISE — It’s official: UVA Wise is enrolling candidates for its graduate education program.

Education Department Chair Andy Cox said Friday that the department had received 50 inquiries in the prior 48 hours about enrolling in the one-year program aimed at teachers already holding undergraduate teaching degrees.

