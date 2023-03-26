WISE — It’s official: UVA Wise is enrolling candidates for its graduate education program.
Education Department Chair Andy Cox said Friday that the department had received 50 inquiries in the prior 48 hours about enrolling in the one-year program aimed at teachers already holding undergraduate teaching degrees.
Four hours later, Chancellor Donna Henry said the number of interested candidates had risen to 75.
“We’re so excited about the level of interest in this program,” said Henry.
Cox said that surveys done by the college in the runup to getting State Council of Higher Education in Virginia approval showed there is a demand across Virginia for UVA Wise’s new program, which will start taking applications in April for the Fall 2023 semester.
“We’ve received emails from interested teachers from Fairfax, Virginia Beach, Roanoke and Salem,” said Cox. “Things have been moving at light speed here to get information and the registration plan ready.”
The 10-course, 30 credit-hour master’s of education degree program involves three courses each in the fall and spring semesters along with two courses in each of the two summer sessions, said Cox.
“The education program has been a backbone of the college and supplies many of the teachers in Southwest Virginia,” said Cox. “UVA Wise has been a part of the education ecosystem from its beginnings as a four-year institution, preparing students to become teachers through offering degrees and licensure programs that meet the needs of the community, the state and the nation.”
About 37% of teachers in the Region VII school systems in Southwest Virginia hold graduate degrees compared to approximately 56% of teachers statewide, Cox said, and that is reflected both in local interest and enquiries across Virginia for the new master’s program.
Cox said ongoing teacher shortages in parts of the state and students with learning difficulties highlight the need for trained professionals to fill teaching positions and who are able to work with students’ varying needs.
While the master’s program serves fully licensed teachers, Cox said candidates with a bachelor’s degree in math, history or other subject areas can use the graduate degree to earn provisional certification until they complete other course requirements for full certification in their area.
Basic tuition cost for the program is $14,500.
Cox said students can take the program courses in three ways — in-person, live remote and by viewing recorded lectures — that will accommodate working teachers in the program. Each student is also assigned a graduate advisor who helps monitor how they may be doing in the remote options.
“We have a long history of producing top-notch teachers,” Henry said, “and this new graduate program will continue that tradition and enhance the teacher pipeline, creating a strong K-12 workforce to address teacher shortages, teacher retention and student learning gaps.”