BIG STONE GAP — The date is on for Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ 45th annual Walkathon after a pandemic year.
The event will take place Sunday, Aug. 29 starting at 2 p.m. at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, according to MEOC spokesperson Paula Culbertson. This year’s goal is $165,000, with all proceeds going to the MEOC Fuel Fund.
The Walkathon theme is Strong Community Raising Spirits, and MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said the theme reflects the fund’s 45-year history.
“The generosity of those who give to the Emergency Fuel Fund is a perfect example of that support,” Craiger said.
The fund assists older residents with winter heating bills and costs across MEOC’s service region of Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton. Culbertson said the fund last winter helped cover more than $203,000 in heating emergencies for 973 older families.
While the Fuel Fund met its goals last fall with a virtual fundraiser, MEOC Executive Director Michal Wampler said he looks forward to the in-person Walkathon.
“We are so thankful to the community for making last year’s virtual event a success but can’t wait to see everyone in person again this year,” said Wampler.
Culbertson said participation can include being a pledge-sponsored walker, making donations, and helping spread the word about the Walkathon.
Anyone planning to walk in the event can contact MEOC at (276) 523-4202 to request a pledge form and begin collecting pledges. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a Walkathon T-shirt.