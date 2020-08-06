BLOUNTVILLE — In four Sullivan County school board races on Thursday, unofficial results show that incumbents Mark Ireson, Randall Jones and Matthew Spivey won re-election.
Meanwhile, newcomer Mary Rouse unseated Jane Thomas.
The closest race of the four on the seven-member Board of Education was for District 1, the Mark-versus-Mark race in which air traffic controller Mark Ireson, a first-term board member, bested attorney Mark Harris 2,230 to 1,800. That split was 55.33% to 44.67%.
IRESON
“It was a fantastic group effort. I had a lot of friends help. I had a lot of family help,” Ireson of Colonial Heights said after the results were posted. “There’s a lot of really hard decisions coming up.”
Those include a called school board meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday to determine if in-person learning is likely in the near future after reviewing parent and teacher online surveys.
SPIVEY
In District 3, first term board member Matthew Spivey, a Kingsport attorney, won 1,968 to 1,089 over challenger Mark Vicars, a teacher in Hawkins County. That was a split of 64.38% to 35.62%. Spivey couldn’t be immediatley reached for comment on election night.
JONES
In a three-way District 5 race, two-term incumbent and former Bristol, Tennessee, Assistant Superintendent Randall Jones of Indian Springs won with 1,907 votes over Jason Horton with 1,349 and Grover Starnes with 418. That broke down to 51.91% to 36.72% to 11.38%.
Horton works in the construction trades while Starnes is a retired Sullivan East High teacher and United Methodist minister.
“I’m looking foward to the next four years,” Jones said.
“I think the voters have spoken and we’re ready to continue our work on the new curriculum at the high school (West Ridge High to open in August 2021) and renovating the middle schools,” Jones said of converting the Sullivan South and Central high school buildings into middle schools.
THOMAS
And in the District 7 race, incumbent Jane Thomas, first appointed for a partial term and then elected to the board, lost to Mary Rouse of eastern Sullivan County.
Thomas, a retired speech pathologist with the county school system, got 859 votes to Rouse’s 1,551 votes, a breakdown of 35.64% to 64.36%. Rouse is a former principal of Sullivan East High School and Tennessee High.
“I’m excited to serve the children, the teachers and the parents of Sullivan County,” Rouse said, adding thanks for her supporters and that she was humbled by the number of folks who asked for campaign signs for their yards.
The results must yet be confirmed by the Sullivan County Election Commission. Board members are to take office Sept. 1 for the four-year, non-partisan seats.
The three other board seats, held by Randall Gilmore, Michael Hughes and Paul Robinson, will be on the August 2022 county general election ballot.