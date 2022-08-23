NORTON — The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records.
Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second- degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
According to a criminal complaint filed Saturday by Wise County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Wagner, the Norton Rescue Squad responded to a call at the Sturgills’ Petrey Road Southeast residence, just outside the Norton city limits.
Melanie Sturgill was taken to Norton Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Wagner stated, and her body was “covered in bruises especially around face and neck area.”
Wagner alleged that Danny Sturgill told hospital staff “he did that to her.”
Sturgill, in an interview with investigators, said his wife had been bedridden for about seven years after a stroke and that he had cared for her since then, Wagner said.
Wagner alleged that Danny Sturgill said the couple had discussed an alleged affair about 12 years ago by his wife around Aug. 17 when he “became enraged and assaulted her” after finding the affair lasted about five years.
Sturgill said he assaulted her at different times between Aug. 17 and Aug. 20, Wagner alleged, with Sturgill allegedly hitting and breaking her nose. Sturgill finally called the rescue squad after noticing changes in his wife’s speech and behavior, Wagner wrote in the complaint.
Saturday’s incident is the third fatal domestic incident in and near Norton in the past four months. On April 11, according to the Virginia State Police, Bryan C. Wampler, 53, apparently shot and killed his wife, 53-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill before turning the weapon on himself.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, is awaiting trial in connection with the April 22 death of his 4-year-old son, Jacob, and wounding of his wife, Shonta Roberts.