Sullivan County detectives are still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened 11 days ago on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bloomingdale.
Capt. Andy Seabolt, public information officer for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, March 4, when Sullivan County deputies were alerted to a drive-by shooting.
Seabolt said that upon arrival, deputies were met by two men who said a vehicle drove by the residence they were at on Pennsylvania Avenue and a passenger in the vehicle shot at them.
There were no injuries reported in the incident, authorities said.
Investigators responded to the scene. Witnesses were interviewed, and investigators are following up on leads and attempting to locate a suspect.
“As the incident is still actively being investigated, this is the extent of information available to release at this time,” Seabolt said.
The drive-by shooting follows two earlier drive-by shootings that happened on Jan. 25 within Kingsport city limits. There is no indication the shootings are related at this time.