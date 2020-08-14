NORTON — A yearlong Virginia State Police investigation of former J.I. Burton High School football coach James Adams has ended without criminal charges.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Thursday that Assistant Prosecutor Ken Lammers responded to VSP Special Agent Allen Boyd on July 20 regarding what action would be taken as the result of Boyd’s findings.
The VSP began its investigation of Adams in July 2019 after the Norton Police Department referred an unspecified complaint to state investigators. At that time, the Norton School Board was reviewing allegations against Adams of improper touching and remarks directed at two female students when he was a teacher at Burton.
Those allegations were made public during a June 2019 city school board meeting.
Slemp said Lammers’ letter referenced three VSP case numbers for incidents sometime between 2013 and 2016. The allegations in the investigations include Adams allegedly calling female students “sexy” or “kinky” and making “gross kind of compliments or whatever.”
Investigations by the NPD around 2018 involved similar allegations, Slemp said. Two of the VSP incident reports involved reported acts of inappropriate speech and inappropriate touching but no sexual touching or solicitation of criminal activity. The third report in the state investigation stated that there were no reported acts.
Lammers, in his letter to Agent Boyd, determined that there was no criminal activity but said that the incidents should be reported to the school board.
After a range of administrative appeals and an unsuccessful attempt by Adams to get a court order to be reinstated as coach, the school board in February fired him as a coach and teacher.
Adams in July sued Norton Elementary and Middle School Principal Scott Addison, Family Crisis Support Services, FCSS employee Angel Mefford and former student Taylor Collins for defamation for their alleged roles in the June school board meeting and/or for public statements about the allegations against him.