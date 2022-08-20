WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents.

Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.

