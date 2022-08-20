WISE — An admiral and general visited the Wise County Fairgrounds on Friday to encourage soldiers, sailors and airmen helping run a free clinic for area residents.
Army Maj. Gen. Joe Robinson and Rear Adm. Mary Riggs visited the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic, a partnership between U.S. military medical units and Wise-based The Health Wagon to provide free medical, dental and vision care for residents of Southwest Virginia and the surrounding area.
Both officers visited medical troops and inspected lab and exam facilities with Health Wagon Executive Director Teresa Tyson.
Tyson said bad weather on Monday contributed to a slow start, but the IRT clinic has averaged about 150 patients a day seeking dental, vision and medical care. She said the visits by Robinson and Riggs helped cement the partnership between The Health Wagon and the military since the first IRT event in 2019.
“I think they were very impressed with the vast array of services we’ve been able to provide here,” said Tyson. “They are very receptive about hearing what the needs are in this area.”
Along with about 100 Army, Navy and Air Force doctors, nurses, medics, corpsmen and technicians at the event, Tyson said The Health Wagon’s mobile units also provide X-ray and ultrasound services.
Volunteers also set up an off-site women’s health clinic, Tyson said, and civilian and military behavioral and mental health personnel are also available to provide their services during the event.
Feeding Southwest Virginia will be giving out free family meal boxes through the IRT event, Tyson said, and addiction treatment and counseling services will be available on-site starting Monday.
“With the economy and gas and food prices, this is a great opportunity to get thousands of dollars in free medical care as well as food,” said Tyson. “Many of our patients at our summer clinics in previous years have told us how important getting food is, and it’s important to your health too.”
Robinson, commander of the Army’s 3rd Medical Command based in Atlanta, said it provided medical personnel from its own units. The command also is serving as a central supply point for equipment and medical supplies for the Wise mission.
“It’s a great setup,” said Robinson. “I’ve been to several of them and I’ve seen it done several different ways in elementary schools and high schools. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it done in a fairgrounds. You take what you have to work with and they do an outstanding job.”
Robinson said many military field medical exercises depend on mannequins and soldiers acting as wounded.
“This allows us three things,” said Robinson. “We get to function as an entire unit. They get to treat real patients and, most importantly, they get to treat Americans. That’s the highest honor of all, and that’s what every one of these soldiers have told me. They love doing this.”
Riggs, of the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said the partnership between The Health Wagon and military medical units impressed her with how it has expanded in the second such joint event.
“It’s always been a very positive experience for our sailors, soldiers and airmen,” she said. “What is impressive this time is not only the quality of care that’s being administered, but the fact that they keep improving every year and they’ve been able to expand some of their services.”
Riggs pointed to another piece in the IRT civilian-military partnership.
“The other piece that is so critical in providing good and safe patient care is that follow-up piece,” noted Riggs. “That ability to have partners like here with The Health Wagon has been very collaborative in everything that we have done so that we have that easy handoff if they need additional care.”
Capt. Milan Moncilovich, executive officer for the Navy Reserve Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command, oversees this year’s Wise IRT exercise.
“The training we added with the camp this year was phenomenal,” said Moncilovich. “That only helps us train and get our corpsmen better prepared along with the sister services to do good work downrange.
“The people that we serve, they pay for us and we’re here at their pleasure,” said Moncilovich. “Anytime we have a chance to give back to any community that supports us, we’re happy and honored to do so.”
Chief Petty Officer Mary Blevins, part of the Navy’s nursing and hospital team in the IRT, said the event put her close to her Southwest Virginia home.
“I’m from Chilhowie,” said Blevins, “and it’s good to be helping people from Southwest Virginia.”
Tyson said part of the clinic involves making sure of patients’ safety from COVID-19 exposure and prior infections.
“Events like this are helping with getting back to a pre-COVID level of care for residents,” said Tyson. “We all need to be more healthy as a population, and that means general health as well as preventing COVID-19. We have many general health services here including help with diabetes, high blood pressure, chest X-rays and other treatment.”
One new COVID-19 testing technology is being used at the IRT this year. MicroGEM Vice President Peter Lee said the company’s new PCR testing system now allows high-accuracy COVID-19 testing for patients with early-stage symptoms within 28 minutes instead of the 24-48-hour standard of two years ago.
Lee said the system has gained emergency-use approval by federal authorities and can detect COVID-19 earlier than the previous nasal swab sampling technique because it uses saliva samples.
“It has been shown that COVID can present itself much earlier in saliva than by nasal swabbing,” said Lee.
The IRT clinic opens at 8:30 each morning through Wednesday, said Tyson. Patients should arrive as early as possible. While dental care appointments have been almost filled for the event, she said patients are welcome to come to IRT and get on an availability list.
More volunteers are also welcome to help with IRT. Health Wagon officials on Thursday asked the region’s residents and medical professionals to help in the following areas:
• General
• Registration
• Nurses
• Dentists
• Hygienists
• EMTs
Contact aperrigan@thehealthwagon.org for more details.