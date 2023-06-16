BLOUNTVILLE – A confidential informant secretly recorded and videotaped a conversation with a Blountville woman regarding murder-for-hire plot, according to a criminal affidavit filed in court.
The affidavit states the informant met with officials three times leading up to the arrest of Ashley Brown, 42. Brown is the mother of Gavin Brown, who was stabbed to death in November 2022.
The informant agreed to capture audio and video of conversations with Brown, revealing Brown wanted the witness killed but “did not want to be tied to her murder or go to jail,” according to the affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
Brown had information related to the witness’s work schedule and vehicle, according to the affidavit; she planned to make the witness’s death look like a suicide. She knew she would be questioned about the witness’s death, but said in a conversation with the informant “they would have to do their homework and study on it and make a good plan.”
Two arrests were previously made in November related to Gavin’s murder, including Korey Allen Barnette and Mason Dubois. Barnette faced charges of first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Dubois was charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact.
The affidavit for Dubois states they found Gavin in a pool of blood with what looked like blunt-force trauma to the back of the head. According to that affidavit, Barnette went to Brown’s home to buy drugs. He then became angry and hit the boy, knocking him to the ground. Barnette told officials he kicked, strangled and stabbed Gavin.
Brown was arrested and charged with soliciting first-degree murder. She is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. June 20 in General Sessions Court.