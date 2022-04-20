WISE — Allegations of indecent liberties, grand larceny, and public assistance fraud are among indictments returned by April’s Wise County grand jury.
The panel returned indictments totaling 57 charges against 22 people on Monday, with 27 drug-related charges among the returns.
Among those indicted were Danny Lee Carter, 38, Coeburn, on a felony charge of indecent liberties and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for an alleged March 11 incident involving a child under 13 with whom he held a custodial or supervisory relationship. The felony carries a prison term of up to five years and the battery charge a term of up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine.
Randy Gilliam, 39, Appalachia, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and breaking and entering a vehicle. The charges stem from an alleged May 1, 2020 theft of a vehicle belonging to Melanie Williams. The grand larceny and conspiracy charges each carry maximum prison terms of 20 years, and the breaking and entering charge up to 10 years.
Brandon Kenneth Fugate, 31, Coeburn, faces one count of manufacturing an explosive device, a charge carrying up to 10 years in prison.
Joshua France, 38, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on six felony counts of false application for public assistance and one related felony charge of failing to report changes in circumstances. The indictment stems from alleged fraudulent applications for benefits between 2020 and 2022. The false application charges carry prison terms up to 10 years and the remaining charge up to 20 years.
Justin Kyle Elliott, 32, Coeburn, faces eight charges stemming from an Aug. 12, 2021, incident: possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; two counts of carrying a concealed weapon; three counts of possession of a Schedule I/II substance with intent to distribute; possession of Schedule IV substance with intent to distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The misdemeanor paraphernalia and concealed weapons charges against Elliott each carry a 12-month jail term and/or $2,500 fines. The Schedule I/II possession charges each carry prison terms up to 40 years, while the Schedule IV charge carries a maximum term up to five years. The firearms possession charge carries a mandatory five-year sentence.
Randall Scott Hileman, 54, Coeburn, was indicted on three counts stemming from an Aug. 27, 2021, incident: possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a firearm while possessing a controlled substance. The drug possession charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years and each of the firearms charges terms of up to five years.
Jeffrey Chance Byrd, 34, Kingsport, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a Nov. 10, 2021, incident. The charge carries a prison term between two and five years.
Timothy Wayne Clifton, 39, Duffield, was indicted on one felony count each of credit card fraud and credit card theft in connection with an alleged Oct. 7-8, 2021, incident. The fraud charge carries a prison term of up to five years and the theft charge up to 20 years.