BLOUNTVILLE — In a called meeting on Tuesday, the Sullivan County Commission narrowly approved moving forward with construction of a new $96 million jail expansion.
The commission authorized County Mayor Richard Venable and County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis to send a letter of intent to JA Street Construction, which submitted the low bid on the project at $88.4 million.
Last year the commission approved issuance of $80 million in bond debt to cover the estimated cost of the new jail space. A premium discount from the bond company resulted in the county receiving $83 million.
From those funds, the county has invested nearly $5.16 million on the project so far, leaving $77.84 million available from the original bond issue.
JA Street’s bid came in at $88,401,000. Additional architectural and construction oversight fees, inspections, tests, furnishings and other costs bring the total needed to complete the project to $91.3 million — $13.46 million more than the $77.84 million left from the original bond issue.
The reason the commission met in called session and was asked to vote on the issue on first reading — meaning it would need at least 16 yes votes instead of a simple majority of 13 from the 24-member body — was to lock in the contractor’s commitment and pricing.
Bids were opened on Dec. 16. To secure the bid, a letter of intent is required within 14 days and a contract must be signed within 30 days of the bid opening.
The biggest point of contention during discussion prior to the vote was how the county will fund the $13.46 million. It will likely be another bond issue.
Venable said initial inquiries about issuance of bond debt indicate it would cost the county about $800,000 a year for a 20-year payback period.
In answer to commissioners who asked how much it would cost if a property tax increase is needed to cover the cost, Venable said about two cents.
But Venable said the commission has six months of budget development to look for ways to cover that $800,000 within the current tax rate. He was referring to the county’s process of creating its annual budget, which runs from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the following year.
The expansion will add 560 new beds to the county jail.
The county’s current jail has been under scrutiny by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) since 2014, when the jail nearly lost its certification due to overcrowding and other deficiencies found during an inspection by the TCI.
The jail has retained its certification under “plan of action” status, which means county officials are able to show progress toward solving the problem.
Current jail facilities are built to hold about 620 inmates, but they typically have held 800 to 900 or more in recent years.
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later in an attempt to ease overcrowding.
The expansion will connect to the current jail at the Blountville Justice Center.
A portion of current jail space will be retained for housing inmates, while other portions will be renovated for other uses.
The vote was 16 yes, four no, three absent and one abstain.
Those who voted “no” were: Joyce Crosswhite, Herschel Glover, Alisha Starnes and Doug Woods. Todd Broughton, who argued during discussion to delay the whole project until construction material prices go down, abstained. Judy Blalock, Colette George and Mark Hutton were absent.
Davis said she and Venable will get the letter of intent to JA Street by the end of this week.
Construction could begin in late February or sometime in March.
JA Street’s bid promised completion within 1,050 days.