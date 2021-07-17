Festus brought in the Fun Fest parade on Friday to kick off the annual event in Kingsport. This year marks the 40th year of Fun Fest in the Model City. The event was halted in 2020, but returned with floats, trucks, horses and the Fun Fest mascot himself.
centerpiece
In Photos: Parade kicks off 40th year of Fun Fest
Marina Waters
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today