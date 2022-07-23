WISE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, center court at the David J. Prior Convocation Center Friday saw opening day for the annual summer Mission of Mercy dental clinic.
Approximately 60 Virginia Commonwealth University Dental School students, student volunteers and faculty joined with local volunteers to provide free dental exams, extractions, fillings, denture adjustments and referrals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, said Tara Quinn, spokesperson for clinic organizer the Virginia Dental Association Foundation.
With about 150 patients going through Friday’s clinic, Quinn said attendance appeared lower than in the first day of the 2019 clinic.
“While we had fewer people today, we encourage people needing care to come to Saturday’s clinic,” Quinn said.
MoM coordinator and “trail boss” Dr. Terry Dickinson also encouraged people needing dental care to come to Wise Saturday. He said that free COVID-19 screenings are part of the process to ensure the safety of all patients and medical personnel.
Dr. Lyndon Cooper, the new VCU Dental School dean, was among the university’s team of volunteers working with patients and helping supervise Friday’s event.
“One of my messages to our students is that we can do a lot of things with new technologies and advancements,” said Cooper, “but if we don’t translate that into improved access to care, it doesn’t matter. Terry Dickinson proved this type of event could work.”
Cooper said that, from having learned about MoM’s efforts in Wise County in two decades, the clinic has become an important annual chance for many Southwest Virginia residents to get dental care in a region with low per capita numbers of dentists.
“MoM has the challenge of giving patients a dental care home,” Cooper said. “We need to elevate people’s expectations that they can access dental care beyond just an annual clinic.”
Dental care is not a separate health issue for the region, Cooper added, since dental health affects primary health care issues ranging from diabetes to pre-natal and postnatal health.
“When you look at how many dental practices are located in rural areas,” Cooper said, “they need to be located with primary care facilities.”
Local free health clinic the Health Wagon has made a first step toward addressing the local access issue in a joint venture with Lincoln Memorial University’s Dental School. Health Wagon spokesperson Rachel Helton said the foundation and floor pad have been completed for a permanent dental clinic opening at the Health Wagon’s Wise facility in 2022.
Helton said the clinic will operate with staff dentist Dr. Olivia Stallard and students rotating from LMU.
Recruiting dental students who are willing to return to areas with a large need for care access is an issue across the U.S., Cooper said, and VCU is looking at ways to attract students.
“A lot of students are not returning to areas with a need for access to better dental care,” said Cooper. “
Cooper and Dickinson each said that the demand over two decades for the MoM clinic highlights a need for better year-round dental care availability in Southwest Virginia and other rural areas of the commonwealth.
“This is the best facility we’ve been able to use in this area for 20 years,” Dickinson said of the Prior Center. “We’ll do what we can to help everyone we can.”
Clinic patients are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and to bring food and drink for the day. No overnight parking on the UVa-Wise campus will be allowed before and during the clinic. The Convocation Center parking lots will open at 4 a.m. Saturday.
In conjunction with the dental clinic, the Health Wagon will have a mobile clinic onsite each day to provide women’s free health services, according to Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson.
The Health Wagon will also handle referrals for dental care after the MOM clinic, Tyson said.