WISE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, center court at the David J. Prior Convocation Center Friday saw opening day for the annual summer Mission of Mercy dental clinic.

Approximately 60 Virginia Commonwealth University Dental School students, student volunteers and faculty joined with local volunteers to provide free dental exams, extractions, fillings, denture adjustments and referrals at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, said Tara Quinn, spokesperson for clinic organizer the Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

