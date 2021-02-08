BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a string of recent residential burglaries in the Sullivan Gardens and Colonial Heights communities.
This male person of interest has been caught on a home trail camera and appears to be driving a grey Toyota Camry with a possible red dealer tag. There is damage to the front driver-side fender of the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver in the photographs is asked to call Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 423-224-1758 or 423-224-1753.
The sheriff's office made two such photographs public Monday morning.