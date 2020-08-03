SURGOINSVILLE — A vacant business site at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park recently sold at auction, although the sale won’t be final without the blessing of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
IDB Chairman Larry Elkins told board members Thursday they’ll first want to know the new owner’s plans for the property before approving the sale.
On June 24, the Lynx Machine and Tool Co., located at 410 Phipps Bend Road in Surgoinsville, was sold at auction after 36 years in business.
“The owner of that company passed away,” Elkins told the board. “They tried to sell it on their own. It was a good running business. With the economy the way it was, it just got to the point where it wasn’t working.”
Elkins added, “That building and I guess the equipment was sold by Farrow Auction Co. back on the 24th of June, so we’re working with them to see what we can do with that building. We’ve got the name of the owner, and we’ve been in touch with him to see what his plans are for it.”
The new owner apparently buys property as an investment, Elkins added.
“He may have not understood that we have the final say on who buys that property,” Elkins said. “If you buy a piece of property in Phipps Bend, there are some stipulations that go along with it, and they knew that on the front end. But that building is vacant right now.”
Two plant expansions and a land sale
In other business Thursday, Elkins reported that two Phipps Bend plants are in the process of expanding, but official announcements of those projects will be made later by the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, which has assisted both expansions.
Elkins said he is also working with a company which can’t be named yet which is interested in purchasing property at Phipps Bend for another development.
“Hopefully it will come out within the next month or so,” Elkins said. “We’ve had quite an ordeal getting the piece of property approved (for sale).”
IDB Coordinator Rebecca Baker noted there is one hurdle remaining to complete the sale.
“One item out of a multitude that we’ve gone through,” Elkins added.
Community Livability Initiative
Hawkins County, through the IDB and Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, was one of only six communities approved to be part of the TVA’s Community Livability Initiative, which is an informational and educational program to help the county market itself.
Baker and Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker made a presentation to the TVA which resulted in Hawkins County being included in the program.
“It gives you information on how to sell the community,” Baker said. “It went really well, we think. It was an hour-long presentation. We’re just waiting to hear feedback from the consultants.”
Water tank refurbishment
Elkins reported that there is grant and loan funding available for a long awaited refurbishment of the 750,000-gallon water tank that serves the industries at Phipps Bend. However, the property where the tank is located is still deeded to the Phipps Bend Joint Venture.
The funding for the project can’t be released to the Surgoinsville Water Utility until the water tank site is deeded in the utility’s name.
“The surveying and all that has been done, and now it’s just a matter of signing all the deeds,” Elkins said.
Elkins added, “We also got money to put in valves and loops around so we don’t have a major water outage inside the Phipps Bend park.”
Seeking two new IDB members
The IDB voted to recommend that the county commission approve board member Susan Armstrong’s for another term. Her term ends Aug. 31.
Elkins also put out the call for recommendations to fill two recently created vacancies on the board. Longtime member Gary Darnell, whose term ended last month, declined reappointment to the board, Brent Price tendered his resignation after he was appointed Hawkins County’s clerk and master last month.
“If you look around the room and see the gray hair, it would be great if we could get some young people involved with the Industrial Board,” Elkins said. “I don’t know what the average age is on this board, but Brent was our youngest member.”