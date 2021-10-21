GATE CITY — The memory of Eva Marie Borders lives on.
A domestic violence awareness event will be held in Gate City at shelter No. 2 of Grogan Park on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., in honor of Borders, whose husband was convicted of Borders’ murder in 2018.
For Borders’ sister, Katina Lovell, the event is a way to honor her sister while helping others.
“We definitely want to remember her and others that are affected,” Lovell said, “whether they lost their lives or have been able to get out or are going through it.”
The event includes a dedicated walk through the park as well as guest speakers who have experienced domestic violence. The walk was first held as the #voice4eva event in 2019. The event was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020 but will continue once again this weekend.
The walk was designed to honor Borders while also offering awareness to domestic violence, which has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, according to the The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, the Portland Police Bureau recorded a 22% increase in domestic violence arrests compared to weeks before the city’s public schools shutdown due to COVID-19. The report also said the San Antonio Police Department received an 18% increase in calls pertaining to family violence in March 2020 compared to March 2019 while law enforcement offices across various U.S. cities have reported an uptick in domestic violence cases as well.
The event is also a way to encourage those suffering from domestic violence to speak up and ask for help.
“We just want to help anyone that’s in this situation right now,” Lovell said. “This year it is different. With COVID, we know domestic violence has increased. We want to help these people be inspired when they hear us and when they see information on this. I want to let them know they can get out and survive instead of staying there and risk not surviving.”
Lovell said she encourages anyone dealing with domestic violence reach out to the Hope House of Scott County, which is a local organization that offers services to Scott County and beyond.
As the community remembers Borders and others who have fought and are currently battling domestic abuse, Lovell said she hopes her sister is honored while inspiring courage in those who need it most.
“I think she would definitely be really proud of us,” Lovell said. “It’s something we never expected. It was something she never expected.”