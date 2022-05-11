NORTON — James Lane was honored on Tuesday for doing one thing — surviving.
The Norton police chief was joined by his family and law enforcement across the city and Wise County came together as Mike Beaver — account manufacturer for body armor manufacturer Point Blank — recognized Lane for surviving his encounter with a gunman on May 7, 2021.
“Any time we do something like this, it hits very close to home,” said Beaver before he presented Lane with the company’s Saves Program plaque for having survived a line-of-duty shooting while wearing one of the company’s armor vests.
The framed plaque included an inscription recognizing Lane, a Point Blank coin given to survivors who used the company’s armor and a law enforcement lithograph by the late artist Dick Kramer.
“They’re part of out family now, forever,” Beaver said of Lane and all recipients of Saves Program recognition. “Unfortunately, I have to do this several times a year now because of the way law enforcement has been dealt blows over the years.”
Beaver said the company’s vests have saved between 30 to 40 law enforcement officers a year, “which is unheard of.”
In Lane’s case, his vest stopped a number of bullets fired at him a year ago when he pulled up to a suspect and was hit in both arms and his pelvis. He managed to get out of his vehicle and return fire before then-Norton Officer Jason McConnell arrived and helped arrest the shooter.
“I’d like to thank Point Blank for not only this today,” Lane said, “but what is far more important is the product that your company has. I’m living proof that it makes a difference and does save lives.”
Lane also thanked local police equipment supplier A&A Enterprises for being the local supplier for Point Blank’s body armor. Beaver credited A&A employee Jessie Powers with persisting in becoming a dealer for the company.
Lane and his wife will travel to Point Blank’s headquarters later this year to tour the factory.
“I don’t know exactly how many bullets my vest stopped, but it helped save my life,” Lane said, adding his thanks to Powers and A&A for selling them to the department. “I’m so thankful the rounds were stopped by the vest that we used.”
“I hope that this is the first and the last time that this happens to me,” Lane added.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and McConnell — now the Norton sheriff — joined Coeburn Police Chief Scott Brooks, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and several officers to show their support to Lane, his wife Melissa, daughter Gracie and his parents.
“Thank God and thank God for his mercy,” said Lane. “I’d like to thank everyone for being here. Your support continues to be the motivation that helps drive me every day to get better and to return to work.”