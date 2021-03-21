By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — From heating and cooling systems to ionization systems to clean the air, to replacements of heating and cooling system and roofs, Sullivan County Schools has varied plans to use the second round of COVID-19 relief fund.
Sullivan County Schools is seeking nearly $9.2 million in the second round of federal coronavirus grant money, including $4 million alone for the heating and cooling system at Sullivan Central High, which is to become Sullivan Central Middle this fall.
The Board of Education at its Feb. 25 work session heard information about the system’s application for $9,176,960.79 under CARES 2.0 (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act).
“I think our needs are greater than the $9 million,” BOE Chairman Randall Jones said.
He, Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey and Michael Hughes said the system is struggling with maintenance since the county commission removed $1.6 million in renovation and maintenance money from the system’s county funding stream nearly two years ago.
WHAT ARE MAJOR ITEMS TO BE FUNDED?
The CARES 2.0 application includes $4 million to repair the heating and cooling (HVAC or heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system at Sullivan Central High, which is to become Sullivan Central Middle this fall.
Another $1.25 million would go to food services, which Director of Schools David Cox said has been faced with increased expenses and decreased revenues during the pandemic and virtual schooling that accompanied it.
Nutrition Supervisor Amber Anderson said that in August 2019 the system served 26,000 meals compared to 12,000 in August 2020 and lost $150,000 alone from missed a la carte sales during virtual schooling.
The BOE will not have to vote on the application and will not vote on the matter at all until and unless the system wins grant money.
WHAT ABOUT MONEY FOR IONIZATION SYSTEMS?
Maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard said another line item is $400,000 to equip all schools with ionization systems, which he said have fewer maintenance requirements than ultraviolet air treatment systems and have worked well in surrounding Tennessee and Virginia schools.
Kingsport City Schools is seeking CARES 2.0 grant money, too, and already has started installing ionization systems.
KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said that an ionization unit is already in place at Lincoln Elementary and that one will be installed over spring break at Johnson Elementary.
“We’ve been really pleased with what we’ve seen at Lincoln,” True said.
Hubbard said other systems in the region report allergies and respiratory issues have decreased at schools with ionization systems.
Of the funding the Sullivan County system is seeking, $8,866,960.79 is for 2021-22 and $310,000 for 2022-23. The second-year money is for summer camp transportation, up from $203,389.79 for that item in 2021-22.
WHAT OTHER ITEMS ARE ON THE LIST?
The other first-year money amounts, which Cox said would be adjusted to match actual amounts awarded, include $300,000 for eRate programs improving internet access, and $223,571 for nursing services and infrastructure.
Funding is needed to supply a nurse for summer camp, a four-week program over the summer to have 45% of students focusing on those with the greatest learning loss and academic needs, Assistant Director of Schools Angie Buckles said.
For other building improvements and heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues, the grant request is for:
• $600,000 to replace eight HVAC units at Sullivan South High, which will become a middle school in August;
• $300,000 for a new chiller at South;
• $40,000 for Indian Springs rooftop units;
• $650,000 for the Sullivan East High vocational-technical roof;
• $100,000 for replacement of circa 1980 carpet at Holston Elementary/Middle; and
• $800,000 for East vocational-technical HVAC.