KINGSPORT — Records obtained by the Times News show a series of complaints that grew increasingly larger at Hunger First, a nonprofit homeless facility, over the past five years.
In five years, the facility recorded more than 3,000 complaints against it with almost 1,000 complaints and calls to service in the area last year alone, Kingsport police records show.
Michael Gillis, executive director for Hunger First, could not be reached for comment. But in a Facebook video over the weekend, he said the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, would continue its mission.
“The battle we have right now is keeping in touch with our homeless,” he said.
The nonprofit recently was evicted from its home at 529 Myrtle St. after the Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority acquired the building and said it planned to turn the area into affordable housing.
The building on Myrtle Street supported Cindy’s Corner, a warming station, and a clothing closet. The nonprofit also offered hot meals to the homeless, as well as a food pantry for groceries.
Gillis said the nonprofit has not relocated yet into a brick-and-mortar building. He said he had acquired the old Woodstone Deli and would use it as a “forward operating base” to feed the homeless.
“Right now, we are concentrating on a mobile unit,” Gillis said.
POLICE PRESENCE
Gillis is awaiting trial for an arrest made in 2020 by the Kingsport Police Department on charges of disorderly conduct. He, in turn, has filed a $1 million suit against the city for the incident.
Records obtained by the Times News show an ever-increasing police presence at 529 Myrtle St.
In 2017, police records show that officers went to the location 24 times over the course of the year. In 2018, Kingsport police went to Hunger First 24 times.
In 2019, the number grew to 65 calls or complaints, but the number dropped back down to 33 calls and complaints in 2020.
By 2021, the calls of service or complaints on the facility exploded.
City records show a total of 983 complaints or service calls to the area. During that time, police also made 26 arrests that included assaults, drug charges and weapons violations.
During that time, city police recorded 708 extra patrols over the course of the year.
Tom Patton, KPD spokesman, said the extra patrols were part of proactive policing by the department.
“They were done in direct response to multiple and repeated requests for an increased police presence from citizens who resided or owned businesses in the surrounding neighborhood,” Patton said.
Patton said many of those residents called or emailed the police department or went to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen to request help.
A total of 15 fights were reported at the facility last year, and authorities received two calls of an armed individual. City records show 48 complaints of disturbances.
This year, over a three-month period, city records show 63 calls of service or complaints along with four arrests.
There had been seven fights reported and two complaints of armed individuals.
CONTINUING ON
Gillis said on Facebook there are plans in place to continue its mission, and starting next week Hunger First would once again be running.
He said on Tuesdays and Thursdays the nonprofit would set up next to Full Gospel Mission on East Sevier Avenue. The area is a vacant lot that V.O. Dobbins Jr. is allowing the nonprofit to use.
Gillis said Hunger First would start cooking meals from the Woodstone Deli and taking them out to the property to feed the homeless. He said on Mondays the nonprofit would continue to do its Mana Wagon program.
He said he is excited about becoming mobile and getting out into the homeless population to see their needs.
“There’s going to be a lot of freedom to do this,” he said.