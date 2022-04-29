KINGSPORT — Michael Gillis, director of Hunger First, was convicted this week on charges of resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order, and disorderly conduct, stemming from his arrest in August 2020.
The conviction of the advocate for the city's homeless follows the shuttering of Hunger First’s building, Cindy’s Corner, on Myrtle Street.
Josh Parsons, assistant district attorney, said Gillis was found guilty of the charges, all misdemeanors, on Wednesday.
Gillis was ordered to pay $70 in fines, serve six months of supervised probation and attend anger management classes, Parsons said.
Gillis will be released from probation after he pays the fines and completes the classes.
His conviction was the result of a confrontation with Kingsport police officers on August 20, 2020.
Police said they were in the vicinity of Hunger First due to repeated calls and complaints by nearby residents.
Officers asked Gillis to move his car from the roadway near Hunger First, and he told them he was in an “emergency parking zone.”
He ducked back into the vehicle and after he refused to exit the car, police pulled him out and arrested him.
Gillis subsequently filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city, claiming his rights were violated.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the department had no comment on Gillis’ conviction.
The guilty verdict came after Hunger First's lease on the Myrtle Street site expired. The property is to be converted into affordable housing by Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority, which acquired the site last month.
Hunger First, a no-questions-asked, free food pantry and clothing store, was founded in 1996 by Cindy Risk, who died in 2014 as the result of a car crash. Gillis, her son, took over the organization.
Gillis has vowed to keep Hunger First operating, even without a storefront.
He has 10 days to appeal the jury’s decision.