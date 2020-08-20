KINGSPORT — Michael Gillis, the director of Hunger First, located in downtown Kingsport, was arrested on Thursday and charged with disorderly conduct.
In a three-minute video posted to social media on Thursday afternoon, Kingsport police officers are seen talking with Gillis by his vehicle around 11 a.m., near the Hunger First office (829 Myrtle St.).
Hunger First was founded in 1996 and provides food and clothing to anyone in need, no questions asked.
The video begins with Gillis standing in front of his vehicle talking with an officer. Gillis’ vehicle was parked at the corner of Center and Oak streets, and the officer can be heard telling Gillis to move his vehicle, that it was blocking the road.
“I’m in an emergency parking zone,” Gillis said, to which the officer replied, “You have five seconds to move along.”
“You going to arrest me? Are you threatening me? Is that what you’re doing?” Gillis said.
“You’re blocking the road,” the officer replied.
“We’re going to figure this out. You’re not going to do this again,” Gillis said.
From there, Gillis gets back in his vehicle. Eventually, two officers approach and ask him multiple times to step out of the car. Gillis refuses and is eventually pulled out of the car and arrested.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, Gillis was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order.
In the video, a woman tells another person to get everybody out of the store and lock the door.
Finally, Gillis is also heard in the video saying, “They can stay on my porch. It’s not your property. It’s not the city’s property. This is my porch.”
The comment is likely in reference to a person receiving a citation from the KPD earlier this week for sleeping under the awning of the Hunger First office.
Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, said officers were in the vicinity of Hunger First on Thursday morning due to repeated calls and complaints from nearby residents in recent years. Over the past three years, Patton said, the department has received nearly 2,000 calls for service within a 750-foot radius of that intersection.
Complaints have included aggressive panhandling, public indecency, littering, criminal trespassing, blocking sidewalks and illegal drug activity.
“The residents who live in the surrounding neighborhoods are sick of it and tired of having to tolerate it, and quite frankly, they deserve to have something done about it,” Patton said.
Gillis was released from jail Thursday evening under a $1,000 “own recognizance” bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Friday morning.
Earlier this year, Kingsport police cited Gillis after discovering he had allowed homeless people to spend the night in his building on a cold night in December. City officials argued the property is zoned for business, not residential, and also noted a safety issue, given that the building does not have a sprinkler system.
At that time, a judge ruled the property could be used as a warming station, but not for people to routinely spend the night. Gillis attempted to have the property rezoned for residential use, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously denied that request in June.