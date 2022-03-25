A fence now surrounds the building on Myrtle Street.
Along the fence are signs that state, “No Trespassing: Private Property.”
Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has closed its doors on its brick-and-mortar building that sits on the edge of downtown Kingsport.
Michael Gillis, executive director for Hunger First, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. But, in a flurry of Facebook videos, he vowed the programs of the nonprofit would continue.
“Just because we’re not at a brick-and-mortar place does not mean we are done,” Gillis said three days ago in a video.”We’re in the midst of finding a place.”
The notices on the no trespassing signs reference Kingsport Housing & Redevelopment Authority.
Terry Cunningham, executive director for KHRA, said the organization closed on the property Wednesday as new owners of the building on Myrtle Street.
“Discussions about the sale began last November, and the purchase will enable KHRA to proceed with plans for new construction on the site and adjoining properties to house the elderly and disabled,” Cunningham said in a statement.
Cunningham said plans include using the site to expand affordable housing options, pending funding from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and other potential sources. He said KHRA already has project-based vouchers earmarked to help develop 12 units on the site.
“Social workers from the city of Kingsport and the United Way of Greater Kingsport, representatives from The Salvation Army of Kingsport and other officials have been working for months to connect individuals on the property with supportive services,” Cunningham said. “These groups will continue to work with the community to connect people in the neighborhood and beyond with available services.”
Gillis said in a video that he believes that this could lead to new directions for the nonprofit.
“We feel that it was necessary,” Gillis said. “We felt like we needed to be on the streets anyway.”
Hunger First is a no-questions-asked, free food pantry and clothing store founded in 1996 by Cindy Risk. Risk died in 2014 as the result of a car crash. Gillis, her son, took over the organization.
According to its website, Hunger First aims to educate and empower the low income, no income and the homeless.
Gillis has had run-ins with city officials in the past. He was arrested in 2020 on charges of disorderly conduct by the Kingsport Police Department and he later filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city because of the incident.
Court officials said Thursday that he was supposed to have a trial date in November.
That court date was postponed and court officials said it is now in the judge’s office and could not provide a new trial date.
The programs the nonprofit offered included hot meals, a food pantry, a clothing closet and a warming station.
In a Facebook post on March 7, the nonprofit said it was finding it difficult to find a new home.
“We continue to face opposition in locating a brick and mortar building,” the post states. “But, our mission to feed, clothe and shelter the poor, the hungry, the thirsty, the hurting, the abused and the broken shall not stop.”