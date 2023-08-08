Johnnie Mae Swagerty showed a picture of her great-great-grandmother, who was a nanny to the granddaughter of President Andrew Johnson. The cookout event coincided with Emancipation Day, Aug. 8, a local tradition celebrating the day Johnson freed his personal slaves in 1863. Ryan Smith, the Community Cookoff Cookout event organizer, joins Swagerty to honor the day.
More than 300 hamburgers were on the grill during the Community Cookoff Cookout on Saturday in the Riverview neighborhood of Kingsport.
Kingsport Fire Dept. Engineer Al James and Capt. John Hollowell show off the Kingsport Fire Department's Engine 1 to a guest at the Community Cookoff Cookout in Riverview on Saturday.
A homemade slip and slide, spanning 60 feet from beginning to end, was a huge hit at the Community Cookoff Cookout on Saturday in Riverview.
Ryan Smith, event organizer, grills more hamburgers.
Mayor Pat Shull, Alderman Darrell Duncan, 'Miss Kingsport' Elizabeth Kiser and 'Miss Sullivan County' DeAnna Greer were on hand to commemorate the event.
Guests came away with plates of food at the Community Cookoff Cookout.
The burgers and the fried baloney were sizzling on the grill. The soft drinks were chilling in the coolers. The kids were playing games, and the festive music from DJ Gimme Jimmy was touching every home in south central Kingsport. On any early August weekend, as school began, residents routinely came to their doors and windows to peer out and see what was going on in the V.O. Dobbins-Douglass School ball field.
It only meant one thing. The great Community Cookoff Cookout was in full swing in the Riverview neighborhood. It’s the seventh year that hundreds of people have turned out for the free food and entertainment.
“I remember these gatherings when I was growing up,” said event organizer Ryan Smith. “Back then, the memory of the old Douglass School offered nearby residents the sanctuary to hold outdoor community gatherings. The summertime air has a party atmosphere that would make people driving by, slow down to find out what was going on in the ball field.”
Smith’s passion for the event grows every year. He also heads the youth group Children of the Community, the host sponsor for the cookout. “The strength of family and friends is out here today,” he said. “Our love for the community is showing.”
The cookout was also a time to celebrate history. Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull read a proclamation from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that noted the event’s association with the historic celebration of Emancipation Day in Tennessee, Aug. 8.
That’s the ceremonial day in 1863 that President Andrew Johnson freed his personal slaves on his farm in Greeneville, an event that was locally recognized after Juneteenth’s national celebration. Both days are now recognized in Tennessee’s African American communities.
On Saturday, New Vision Youth Director Johnnie Mae Swagerty showed the gathering a photo of her great-great-grandmother Vannie Van Buren Elizabeth John Crum, the nanny to President Johnson’s granddaughter, Margaret. The proclamation also noted the good, home-cooked meals at two beloved former eating establishments, Edge’s Place and Sarge’s Place, both located right across MLK Drive from the field.
Here at home, Mayor Shull then praised the cookout for its contributions to the Big Five: “friendship, family, fun, fellowship and food.” The love of home-cooked food was on full display. More than 300 hamburgers, 320 hot dogs, two logs of baloney, 310 chicken breasts and two cases of ribs were a feast to behold with cole slaw, potato salad, mac and cheese, pasta salad and more home-cooked side items, all laid out in a buffet-style banquet.
There were also “cowboy” beans. If you’ve never heard of cowboy beans, you’ll certainly know the simple ingredients. “Baked beans, peppers, onions, mustard, barbeque sauce and brown sugar, along with cooked hamburger meat,” said Smith. He’s not sure where the name came from. “It’s more the taste than the name,” he said with a laugh.
The Kingsport Fire Department sent Engine 1 from the downtown station, and it was an immediate hit with the kids. Normally, engineer Al James and Capt. John Hollowell are busy fighting fires, but at the cookout, they were showing off the engine’s equipment to a fascinated audience.
One side event that kids flocked to was a homemade “slip and slide.” The ingredients were as simple as cowboy beans: a long row of plastic sheeting, bottles of dishwashing detergent, a water hose and eager kids ready to try something different. The result was a 60-foot-long slippery surface that allowed for prolonged sliding times. At times, there were more kids on the slip and slide than at the nearby Splash Pad. “The kids flock to it every year,” said Smith. “It’s been a hit from day one.”
Folks who came to the Community Cookoff Cookout this past weekend left with good memories, full stomachs, good fellowship and a good thought: “I can’t wait till they do this again next year!”