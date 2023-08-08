The burgers and the fried baloney were sizzling on the grill. The soft drinks were chilling in the coolers. The kids were playing games, and the festive music from DJ Gimme Jimmy was touching every home in south central Kingsport. On any early August weekend, as school began, residents routinely came to their doors and windows to peer out and see what was going on in the V.O. Dobbins-Douglass School ball field.

It only meant one thing. The great Community Cookoff Cookout was in full swing in the Riverview neighborhood. It’s the seventh year that hundreds of people have turned out for the free food and entertainment.

