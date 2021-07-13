BRISTOL, Virginia — Human remains found in Bristol, Virginia have been identified as a missing Scott County Man.
The remains of Nathan Houston Worley were discovered in a wooded area in the 300 block on Walling Road in March, Bristol Virginia Police Department officials said. According to police, Worley was reported missing in January 2019.
Worley was identified through the Virginia Department of Forensic Science DNA data bank, officials said. The cause of death is currently unknown. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the BVPD Criminal Investigations Division at (276) 645-7403.