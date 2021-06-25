KINGSPORT — Human remains found earlier this week at a property off Rock Springs Road have been identified as Jonathan M. Powers, 42, of Kingsport, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the Kingsport Police Department.
Details from the release:
• The medical examiner positively Identified the decedent as Powers.
• Detectives are still awaiting delivery of the final forensic pathology report to determine cause of death.
• The investigation continues to be active and ongoing. As such, no further details are currently available for release. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation.
• Discovery of the remains, found in a wooded area on an abandoned, rural residential property in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Road, was reported to police at about noon on Wednesday, June 23.
• Following a thorough on-site investigation by KPD officers and detectives, the decedent was sent to the East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine for forensic analysis by a medical examiner in an attempt to determine positive identification and establish cause of death.