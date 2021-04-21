NASHVILLE — Tennessee House lawmakers passed amended legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit law enforcement or government from forcing a person to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The bill that passed by a 72-20 vote is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport.
The amended bill also removes the prohibition for students of public institutions of higher education who are subject to the rules and policies of a private office that delivers health care services or of a health care facility when the student is participating in a program of study or fulfilling educational requirements for a program of study in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy or another health care profession.
The bill’s fiscal note said the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on Feb. 20, 1905, upholding the right of states to compel vaccination. Each state decides which vaccines are required based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).
Immunization or vaccination for COVID-19 is currently not required by any state or local governmental entity in Tennessee.
Still, a number of House Democrats suggested the bill sends the wrong message to Tennesseans who should be encouraged to get the vaccine.
“I am not in favor of anybody dying from this virus,” Hulsey responded.
The fear, Hulsey noted, was that if the federal government approves a COVID-19 vaccine, forcing people to get it would become an issue.
One amendment that the vaccination prohibition would not apply to hospitals was withdrawn.
The bill is sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma.