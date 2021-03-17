NASHVILLE — Tennessee state Rep. Bud Hulsey’s legislation to enhance the penalty for voluntary manslaughter advanced out of a House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday.
Hulsey’s bill calls for the offense to move from a Class C felony to a Class B felony.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the average jail time served for voluntary manslaughter is 5.47 years. The bill’s analysis assumes individuals convicted of a Class B voluntary manslaughter offense will serve 10 years.
The fiscal note said the bill would increase state expenditures by $3.3 million. The Department of Correction said there has been an average of 43.8 admissions per year for voluntary manslaughter over the past five years.
“If I take a knife and display it and threaten you, that is aggravated assault, a Class C felony and it’s three to six (years in prison),” Hulsey, R-Kingsport, told the subcommittee. “If I take a gun and point it at you but I don’t shoot you but I threaten you with it, that is aggravated assault, a Class C felony, three to six (year prison term). If I intentionally or knowingly kill you in a state of passion provided by adequate provocation, the crime is voluntary manslaughter. That’s a Class C (felony), three to six (years in prison). By the time he gets out of jail and goes to trial, he’s eligible for parole on a three to six (year prison sentence) for killing somebody. The inequity of the law is probably something we should have fixed a long time ago and that’s what this bill does.”
The bill now moves on to be considered by the full House Criminal Justice Committee. The bill’s Senate sponsor is state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.