KINGSPORT — Shoppers at the Kingsport Pavillion now have a new dining option.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday, May 4, at 2700 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, a press release from the restaurant said. The Kingsport location is the first Huey Magoo’s in Tennessee and the Tri-Cities.
“We are very excited for the opening of Kingsport,” the Mundy family that owns the franchise said in a prepared statement in the release. “ … Kingsport is a great area to be in. We’ve been eyeing the Tri-Cities area for some time and were thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to enter the market. We’re elated to be here and serve the Kingsport community for years to come.”
The building was formerly a Wendy’s and was renovated earlier this year. According to the release, the new Huey Magoo’s location offers a double drive-thru and 3,600 square-feet of indoor seating and outdoor patio space. Huey Magoo’s offers dine-in, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru services and curbside pickup.
The chicken tender chain focuses on serving grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps, the release said. The restaurant describes its chicken as all-natural with no antibiotics, hormones, steroids or preservatives.
Huey Magoo’s in Kingsport is the 24th restaurant opening across five states, the release said. Other Huey Magoo’s locations have spread throughout the South and beyond with multiple locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and now, Tennessee. Other locations are set for South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Las Vegas and more.
Huey Magoo’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the drive-thru. Call (423) 405-1430 for the Kingsport restaurant. For more information and a complete list of locations, go to www.hueymagoos.com.