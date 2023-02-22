Wise County Extension Agent Phil Meeks says now is a good time to get ready for those spring and summer vegetable gardens. Virginia Cooperative Extension offers information on planting and harvesting times for different vegetable and access to programs like Grow Wise for budding gardeners.
Wise County Extension Agent Phil Meeks says now is a good time to get ready for those spring and summer vegetable gardens. Virginia Cooperative Extension offers information on planting and harvesting times for different vegetable and access to programs like Grow Wise for budding gardeners.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Wise County resident Adriana Undrieu with her 2022 demonstation garden at the Wise County Coopertive Extension office. She will plant another garden at the office this year.
WISE – Many long-time gardeners began planning for spring planting in November, but Phil Meeks says there is still time to prepare for raising tomatoes, beans, potatoes and other staple household vegetables.
Meeks, the Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension agent for Wise County, said he and his counterparts in Scott and Lee counties can help with advice ranging from planting times to gardening techniques for spring, summer and fall crops.
Selecting a garden site is as important as visualizing fresh vegetables for salads and meals, Meeks said.
“You want your garden to get at least six hours of sunlight daily, and up to 12 hours if possible,” said Meeks. “It’s also a good idea to have it reasonably close to home to you can monitor it for pests, disease and insect problems. If you walk past your garden from the car to the front door, you’re more likely to spot issues sooner.”
When preparing to plant a garden, Meeks said it is important to have a plan for any problems that can arise. Deer are a frequent challenge to gardens, he said, and gardeners and the general public should keep on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly.
The spotted lanternfly arrived in Northern Virginia about five years ago and can threaten vineyards, peach orchards and a range of food crops. While it has not been reported in far Southwest Virginia, Meeks said a recent sighting of two of the pests in eastern Kentucky in a mulch shipment from Pennsylvania is a reason for caution. State agricultural experts advise anyone seeing a spotted lanternfly to kill it and report the sighting.
Flooding in the summer of 2022, especially in the Pound area, showed that contamination from floodwaters will make a garden’s produce unsafe for consumption. Meeks said planning for garden sites should account for that possibility.
Grow Wise participant Adriana Undrieu will plant a demonstration garden this year in front of the Wise County Extension Office, Meeks said.
Meeks said spring and fall frost dates are important for planning when to plant specific vegetables. Virginia Cooperative Extension produces planting charts based on five types of hardiness zones, with Wise, Lee, Scott, Washington, Russell and parts of Dickenson and Washington counties falling in zone 6b.
For spring planting in far Southwest Virginia, Meeks said May 15 is typically the final frost date. He recommended that gardeners refer not only to charts but to neighboring gardeners’ experience with seasonal conditions. Keeping a garden journal also helps gauge the best time range for planting and harvesting.
Meeks said gardeners should experiment with at least one new crop besides typical favorites each season. Perennials like rhubarb and asparagus are good choices, he said, while garlic is a good fall crop. He said wonderberry offers a fruit that, with sweetening , is suitable for pies and preserves.
Meeks said first-time gardeners can take advantage of the Grow Wise program, funded through a grant from Grow Appalachia. This year’s Grow Wise program has slots for 50 families to participate in a series of six mandatory classes in techniques and best practices, he said.
Grow Wise participants can receive basic gardening hand tools, seeds, transplants and fertilizers. Besides the required classes, Meeks said participants have to report how many pounds of produce they grow for the year.
“Last year, our participating families grew 19,000 pounds of produce,” said Meeks. “That’s a significant amount for family gardens, and it came from gardens as large as a half-acre to four-by-eight-foot raised garden boxes.”
For more information on Virginia Cooperative Extension and on gardening information, call: