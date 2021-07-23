The deadline passed last week for second quarter financial disclosure reports from Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidates required to file them.
The election was in May. These are the first financial reports due since the election.
State law requires all candidates for the office of mayor to appoint a political treasurer and file campaign finance disclosures. Board of Education and alderman candidates are required to file financial reports only if they exceed $1,000 in contributions or expenditures.
Anonymous contributions are prohibited, and cash contributions are limited to $50 per contributor.
As of Friday, the following candidates had filed second quarter disclosures.
Mayor
Michael Lathrop reported a beginning balance of $26.12, receipts of $21.78, $47.90 in spending for the period, and a $0.00 ending balance. The $21.78 in receipts was a self-funded loan.
Mayor Pat Shull, who won reelection, reported a starting balance of $15,232.97, receipts of $475, $10,019.95 in spending for the period, and an ending balance of $5,688.02. Unitemized contributions totaled $100. Itemized contributions totaled $375.
Brian K. Woliver reported a beginning balance of $65.88, receipts of $0.00, $0.00 in spending, and an ending balance of $65.88.
Alderman candidates
Joe Carr reported a beginning balance of $3,880.59, receipts of $100, $3,311.14 in spending, and an ending balance of $669.45.
Wesley Combs reported a beginning balance of $786.64, receipts of $0.03, $719.96 in spending, and an ending balance of $66.71.
Betsy M. Cooper reported a beginning balance of $1,413.43, receipts of $150, $0.00 in spending, and an ending balance of $1,563.43.
Colette George reported a beginning balance of $1,114.75, receipts of $900, $24 in spending, and an ending balance of $1,990.75. Unitemized receipts totaled $400 and itemized receipts consisted of a single contribution: $500 from the Tennessee Realtors Political Action Committee.
Bob Harshbarger reported a beginning balance of $2,545.88, receipts of $50, $451.14 in spending, and an ending balance of $2,144.74.
Paul Montgomery reported a beginning balance of $2,408.92, receipts of $2,051.61, $4,143.98 in spending, and an ending balance of $316.57. Unitemized contributions totaled $200.00 and itemized contributions totaled $450: $200 from Wayne Culbertson and $250 from Betty DeVinney. Montgomery's campaign received and repaid a loan of $1,401.61 during the period, and that amount was therefore included in both total receipts and total spending.