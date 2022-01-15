As winter weather approaches the region, it is important for homeowners to take the necessary precautions to prep their home.
National Property, which is affiliated with Travelers Insurance, said, “Pre-storm prep is typically an afterthought, which can lead to unexpected damages and costs for homeowners.”
National Property Assistant Vice President Jennifer Wilbert recommends homeowners take the following precautions to protect and prepare their home for a winter storm:
• Inspect and upgrade insulation, as it serves as an important line of defense from winter’s gusty winds and freezing temperatures.
• Add weather stripping around doors and caulk windows to guard against cold drafts and heat loss.
• Check water pipes and prepare them to withstand a cold front by wrapping them in UL-listed heat tape to prevent damage.
• Keep gutters clear of leaves, sticks and other debris to help ensure melting snow can drain properly.
• Prepare for a power outage by preemptively turning the heat up and having emergency supplies on hand.
• Have snow shovels and snow melt to keep driveways clear.
• Make sure you have enough gas to heat a generator if you have one.
• Leave water dripping to help prevent the chance of your water pipes freezing. You should also open cabinets where there is plumbing.