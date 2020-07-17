KINGSPORT — Tennessee is a Republican state, but Republicans need to reach out to nearby battleground states to help them turn red, state House Speaker Cameron Sexton told a Sullivan County GOP Reagan Day dinner Thursday night.
The event was nothing like past dinners as the more than 350 attendees —because of the COVID-19 pandemic —had their temperature taken with touchless thermometers as they entered the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
“This has always been a strong foothold for our Republican Party,” the Crossville Republican said of East Tennessee in his keynote address. “It’s great but it’s not good enough. Tennessee is that shining beacon on the hill. We are an example for other states.”
Tennessee under the last 10 years of Republican control in the General Assembly, Sexton noted, has seen Reagan-like fiscal policy.
“We were less than $150 million in the Rainy Day fund,” Sexton explained. “They weren’t doing the one thing which is cutting the size of government and making us live within our means. In 10 short years, we took that Rainy Day fund from $150 million to $1.5 billion. We also cut $1 billion in taxes. We did exactly what Ronald Reagan said you can do. You can cut taxes and grow revenue.”
On statues being torn down around the country, Sexton said: “We need to protect and preserve those. (Democrats) are using distraction and destruction. They are using these peaceful protests, but they are throwing rocks through your windows. ‘We’re rioting. We’re looting. We’re destroying businesses.’ They are using these peaceful protests to try to destroy America. People need to be judged by the era they live in.”
On COVID-19’s impact, Sexton said as long as Tennessee has hospital capacity, the state will be fine.
“Let’s talk about the positives because the media always wants to focus on the negative,” he insisted. “In March, families started staying home with one another. The pandemic allowed our families to regroup.”
Republican U.S. Senate candidates also spoke, as did Republican candidates competing in the 1st Congressional District race.
Early voting in the August GOP Primary begins Friday.