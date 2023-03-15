House Fire

A home on Truxston Drive caught fire on Wednesday morning. Two people inside were able to escape.

 Alex Daughery

Around eight this morning, firefighters responded to a house fire near 600 block Truxston Drive near the intersection of West Stone Drive. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you