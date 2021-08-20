KINGSPORT — After 42 years with Horizon Credit Union, the bank’s president and chief executive officer, Beverly Boling, will retire.
“This credit union has been so important to me over the years,” Boling said in the press release announcing her retirement. “I believe in the philosophy of the credit union industry, which is ‘people helping people.’ The most rewarding aspect of my career has been seeing that philosophy at work in three generations at Horizon Credit Union.”
Boling began her career in 1979 at what was then the Municipal Employees Credit Union. During her tenure, she has seen the credit union grow from having under $500,000 in assets to $65 million. Boling also assisted in the 1999 merger of Kingsport Postal and Federal Credit Union to form First Kingsport Credit Union, which later merged with AGC Credit Union in 2014 to create Horizon Credit Union. Boling’s retirement will be effective Sept. 30.
The Horizon Credit Union Board of Directors named Chief Operating Officer Mark Drinnon as the incoming CEO and president. He will assume the role on Oct. 1. Drinnon has been with Horizon Credit Union since 2013 and brings over 40 years of experience in the lending and compliance fields to his new role.
Dee Dee Baker, who has been at Horizon Credit Union for 33 years, will continue as the chief financial officer. She will assist Drinnon with decisions and directions, and provide guidance with investments, financial planning and more. Carrie Bowman, who has been at Horizon Credit Union for 28 years, will continue as the branch operations manager and Bank Secrecy Act officer.
“The legacy that Beverly has built will continue, and we have faith in Mark, Dee Dee and Carrie to lead us into the future,” said Cynthia Humphrey, Horizon Credit Union Board of Directors Chair. “The board and staff wish Beverly much happiness in her retirement and thank her for her leadership for the last 42 years.”
Horizon Credit Union is a member-owned, Kingsport-based financial institution. The credit union has offices in Kingsport, Mount Carmel and Church Hill. For more information, go to https://www.myhorizoncu.org/.