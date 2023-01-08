KINGSPORT — A new flag flies on Lynn Garden Drive after Hope Haven Ministries hosted a flag raising ceremony Saturday afternoon.
Hope Haven Ministries is nonprofit offering assistance to the area's homeless population. The organization has two resale stores, with the most recent location opening last March.
“Our objective is to bring some honor and dignity back to Lynn Garden Drive,” said Joel Trigg, executive director of Hope Haven. “We acquired the property and there’s a 90-foot flagpole there. We wanted to put that to use, honor our flag and honor our community, the veterans in our community.”
Trigg mentioned that Hope Haven serves a large portion of the veteran community.
The flag raising ceremony was performed by the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard, with members from Gate City and Kingsport. Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull was among the attendees.
Trigg opened the ceremony with a few words, sharing a personal note about his father who served in the U.S. Army and Air Force.
Gerald Cardwell, honor guard commander, read an excerpt from President Calvin Coolidge during the event.
“We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on Earth,” Cardwell said, quoting Coolidge. “It represents our peace and security, our civil and political liberty, our freedom of religious worship, our family, our friends, our home. We see in it the great multitude of blessings, of rights and privileges that make up our country.”
The ceremony closed with a three-volley salute to honor the fallen and a rendition of taps.