KINGSPORT — Kingsport and the Tri-Cities are known to have some old churches, but few — if any — date back further than Double Springs Baptist Church, which will celebrate its 241st anniversary this weekend.
“There is verifiable history of the church dating back to 1780,” Double Springs Baptist Church Pastor Randy Waller told the Times News. “That was neat to me coming here and learning that. It does have a history. And it has been on this property since that time.”
The church will host its homecoming and anniversary service on Sunday, Sept. 12. Sunday School will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Ralph (Yankee) Arnold.
The church is believed to be one of the oldest churches west of the Blue Ridge and the second- oldest church in this area. One of the oldest graveyards in Tennessee occupies a large segment of the church grounds and contains graves of the earliest Double Springs residents, the church website says. The earliest discernible date on tombstones in the cemetery is 1777.
In 1776 Captain Henry Clark, a Revolutionary War soldier and legislative leader in the area, settled at Double Springs, which was then part of the state of North Carolina, the website says. In his campaign against the Cherokee Indians, Colonel William Christian established his first camp at Double Springs, (then Three Springs). The area was believed to have served as a gathering place for both sides during the Civil War. Double Springs Baptist Church was first established as Kendrick’s Creek Church by Jonathan Mulkey, who served as the church’s first pastor. In the book “Tennessee Pioneer Baptist Preachers,” Brother Mulkey was identified as “the first Baptist preacher to appear in what is now Tennessee.”
Since then, the church has seen renovations, guests and a list of pastors throughout the decades. Waller has been the pastor at Double Springs Baptist Church for the past 10 years. He said the history, and the members who have attended church at Double Springs, make the church specifically special.
“We have one lady, it’s been 70 years that she’s been part of the church,” Waller said. “We have some people who have been here almost all their life, Some more than 50 years.”
A lot has changed throughout the years, but the message, he said, has remained the same.
“It is a Bible-believing, Baptist church,” Waller said, “just a small, friendly church believing the things in the Bible and emphasizing the gospel message. The continued efforts to continue that gospel ministry (are worth celebrating). It’s remarkable to hear that it’s gone on for that long.”