Jessica Nicole Huff Hollyfield

Jessica Nicole Huff Hollyfield

 Contributed

WISE — A new scholarship at UVA Wise will honor the memory of a college alumna by providing awards for students pursuing a human services field career.

The Jessica Nicole Huff Hollyfield Scholarship has been established by Jessica’s husband, David Hollyfield, her parents, Teddy and April Huff, her four-year old son, John Ezra, and other family members.

