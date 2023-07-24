WISE — A new scholarship at UVA Wise will honor the memory of a college alumna by providing awards for students pursuing a human services field career.
The Jessica Nicole Huff Hollyfield Scholarship has been established by Jessica’s husband, David Hollyfield, her parents, Teddy and April Huff, her four-year old son, John Ezra, and other family members.
David Hollyfield said he met Jessica when they were teenagers, and they began dating in high school.
“We kind of grew up together,” David said. “She had a love for horses for as long as I can remember. When we started dating, she learned I lived on a farm and had horses—that was just her dream,” Hollyfield said.
After high school, Jessica attended UVA Wise to study sociology while David continued to work his family farm. Jessica worked helping adults at the City of Norton Social Services and spent as much time on the family farm as possible. She later took a child advocate position at Russell County Social Services.
Holyfield died in 2019, three days after giving birth to her son, of a rare, fatal disease — idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension — whose symptoms had been masked by her pregnancy.
As a parent who has lost a child, your biggest worry is people will forget about them,” said Jessica’s mother, April Huff. “ We want people to remember Jessica and what she was about and what she wanted to accomplish in this life. We wanted to give her son Ezra, who is never going to know his mom, a way to know her when he grows up and for her to live on in people’s memories.”
The fund, once fully endowed, will provide scholarships to students pursuing careers in a human services-related field, with a preference given to graduates of Eastside High School, Hollyfield’s high school alma mater.
Gifts in memory of Jessica may be made to the Jessica Nicole Huff Hollyfield Scholarship, UVA Wise Foundation, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293. Those interested in contributing should contact Valerie Lawson, UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Alumni Engagement, at (276) 376-4523.