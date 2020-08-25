KINGSPORT — A homeless man wielding a baseball bat who allegedly threatened a city police officer this past weekend has been arrested.
The Kingsport Police Department reports that William S. Larkins (who also goes by the name Gue) was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from an incident that took place near Hunger First around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a press release, officers responded to Hunger First in reference to a complaint of a man armed with a bat who was chasing another person. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Larkins just past Hunger First on Myrtle Street creating a loud disturbance and yelling at some nearby residents in front of their home.
Kingsport police say that when Larkins saw the officer, he raised a large wooden bat over his head and advanced on him, shouting expletives. The officer drew his pistol and ordered Larkins to drop his weapon.
According to the incident report, Larkins briefly complied, threw the bat on the ground, and sat on the sidewalk with his hands on his head.
However, as officers approached him, Larkins balled up his fists, raised his arms, and again assumed a fighting stance.
Officers were eventually able to overcome his resistance and place him in handcuffs, the report states.
When booked into the Kingsport City Jail, Larkins was reportedly found to be in possession of a glass pipe. Larkins has since been transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, where he remains confined in lieu of a $17,000 bond.