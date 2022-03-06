KINGSPORT — The Home Show has popped up along with the blooming spring flowers for 48 years in the Model City. But this year’s event also takes place amid growth in Kingsport and in the housing market as a whole.
The event at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center is hosted each year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kingsport. This year featured vendors of all sorts — from roofers and construction companies to fencing businesses and pool and spa providers.
There are a number of differences in the industry during this year’s Home Show, including shipping issues and a 40-year high inflation. But business owners have also seen an increase in demand in recent years.
“It’s been the busiest two years we’ve ever had,” said Joe Fore, the owner and operator of Cove Creek Landscapes in Kingsport.
Fore has been in the landscaping business since 1977 and is a repeat vendor at the Home Show in Kingsport. Through his busy schedule over the past couple of years, Fore said he has yet to perform the exact landscape job twice.
“One thing that separates us is I’ve been in business for 44 years and I’ve never done the same thing twice,” Fore told the Times News on Saturday. “There’s not a most popular (item) because we’ve never done the exact thing we’ve done before. Even if a house is very similar, a lot of times the property is different. Landscape design is about problem solving. There are things you want to play up, things you want to play down.”
Fore works to promote that individuality, he said, by offering plants that aren’t seen in every front yard throughout the region.
“I always bring some plants people have never seen before,” Fore said. “The one that you’re probably smelling is a plant called Edgeworthia chrysantha. It’s a paperbush plant. It blooms in the winter when nothing else blooms. It’s probably the most fragrant plant that you could grow.”
Many areas throughout the U.S. have seen a housing market boom over the past year and Kingsport has been included in that list.
Kingsport’s April 1, 2020, population totaled 55,442, an increase of 7,237 from 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Census results also show the Model City grew at a faster pace between 2010 and 2020 than Bristol or Johnson City. And, according to Kingsport Chamber CEO and President Miles Burdine, 90 families per month are moving to Kingsport.
Eager customers were in no short supply on Saturday. Homeowners made their way to rows of booths laden with roofing displays, shower fixtures, house siding samples and more. For some, the event is about remodeling and finding local businesses to assist with various home projects.
Orville Huff and his friend, Willard Bowery, spent time admiring the yellow lawn mowers on display at the Home Show on Saturday while also looking for someone who could help put up an awning at Huff’s home and someone who could work on Bowery’s deck.
“Between redoing decks, putting down hardwood floors and redoing all our bathrooms, I’ve had a lot to do. When I retired and my wife retired, I got a lot more honey do jobs,” Huff laughed.
For Bowery, the Home Show is an opportunity to return to get out and about and enjoy the event each year.
“I like to come every year and look,” Bowery said. “And I wanted to get out of the house.”
