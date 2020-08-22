ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly entered a residence on July 29, took the owner’s guns and pointed them at the owner as he was leaving, was arrested on Wednesday on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.
The victim, who resides on Webster Valley Road near Rogersville, told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that, around 4:10 p.m. on July 29, a man who was unknown to him entered his residence and took two guns.
The suspect was later identified by witnesses as Luther Ray Mabe Jr., 56, 1116 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville.
The victim said Mabe entered his home and asked him if he wanted to sell his truck. When the victim told Mabe his truck wasn’t for sale, Mabe allegedly grabbed two guns that were in the open, a Marlin 45/70 that was loaded, and a Mossberg .12 gauge shotgun.
HCSO Detective Brian Boggs stated in his report that Mabe then began to leave with the guns.
“(The victim) stated that when he tried to stop the male, he (Mabe) turned and pointed to guns at him,” Boggs stated in his report. “(The victim) stated he was in fear for his life because he knew the 45/70 was loaded.” Mabe then reportedly exited the residence, went to a neighbor’s house and left in a vehicle.
The two guns had a total value of $1,050.
Mabe was arrested on Wednesday at his home on Poor Valley Road, and was was being held with no bond set in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment on Monday in Sessions Court.